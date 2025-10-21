GOP Ex-Congressman Slams Trump For “Hysterical Rant”

Former U.S. Congressman Ron Paul (R-TX), who ran for president three times (as the Libertarian Party nominee in 1988, and then as a GOP candidate in 2008 and 2012), is criticizing President Donald Trump for bullying elected Republicans in Congress, including Paul’s son, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), who has not always aligned with the Trump agenda.

As seen below, POTUS called Rand Paul “a nasty liddle’ guy” and claimed responsibility for Paul twice getting elected.

(Sen. Paul, who assumed his Senate office in 2011, laughed at Trump’s remarks and said “I think he’s one of the best presidents if not the best president of my lifetime.” Paul explained that the friction comes because Trump, along with other Republicans, think it’s “weird” that he’s for balanced budgets.)

Rand Paul on Trump calling him a "nasty liddle' guy": "I don't take it too seriously. I've known the president for over a decade. I've played golf with him many, many times. I enjoy his company. I think he's one of the best presidents if not the best president of my lifetime …… pic.twitter.com/N0n822dU7h — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2025

Ron Paul wrote: “In an hysterical rant over the weekend, President Trump has blasted Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) as a couple of ‘wackos’ who refuse to vote with the Republican Party. Meanwhile, President Trump has just announced that his first in-person fundraiser of the election cycle will be for…Lindsey Graham! Also today, Israel breaks ceasefire and kills dozens more Palestinians in Gaza.”

In an hysterical rant over the weekend, President Trump has blasted Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) as a couple of "wackos" who refuse to vote with the Republican Party.



Meanwhile, President Trump has just announced that his first in-person fundraiser of the… pic.twitter.com/AqO8Z3TcUO — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) October 20, 2025

Ron Paul has a long history of criticizing Graham. In November, he wrote of the South Carolina Senator: “After 1 million have died in the Ukraine war, Senator Lindsey Graham points out that it’s about money…and resources for privileged corporations.”

The senior Paul, who objects to the U.S. sending foreign aid to Ukraine (which Graham, a Russia hawk, has supported for years) has said repeatedly, “Ukraine is not our business.”