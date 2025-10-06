GOP Congressman Admits “Our Economy Right Now Is Not Great”

While President Donald Trump and his Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett continue to claim that the “economy is booming,” U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke (R-MT), who served as the U.S. Secretary of the Interior during the first Trump administration, perhaps unintentionally contradicted the rosy picture painted by the White House.

Addressing the current federal government shutdown on NewsMax this week, Zinke — who along with every Republican congressmember is blaming the Democrats — said on the show ‘Wake Up America’ that “it affects America. You know our economy right now is not great. The jobs report was not great.”

Zinke characterized the shutdown as “yet another distraction from an overall economy that will have effects.”

Note: According to the most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) news release, “Total nonfarm payroll employment changed little in August (+22,000) and has shown little change since April. The unemployment rate, at 4.3 percent, also changed little in August.”

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke just admitted that the economy is on a downturn under Donald Trump’s leadership. The dam is breaking. Even Republicans are admitting Trump broke the economy. pic.twitter.com/5kuSQTxncR — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) October 6, 2025

The X account “Democratic Wins Media” amplified Zinke’s interview (see above) and added: “BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke just admitted that the economy is on a downturn under Donald Trump’s leadership. The dam is breaking. Even Republicans are admitting Trump broke the economy.”

Note: One week before the government shutdown, Zinke celebrated the kick off a $1 million construction job on Ricketts Roads in the city of Hamilton. Zinke, who secured the funding in the 2024 and had the joint funding package approved by the House and Senate and signed by President Joe Biden, wrote: “I secured $1 million for this project through the appropriations process. It’s great to see federal dollars being put to work for Montana.”

Stopped by Ricketts Road today to see construction kicking off. I secured $1 million for this project through the appropriations process. It’s great to see federal dollars being put to work for Montana. pic.twitter.com/lKMv25AjqU — Rep Ryan Zinke (@RepRyanZinke) September 24, 2025

Despite Zinke’s assertion that there has been a downturn, Hassett has been telling a different tale — see below: