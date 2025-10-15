Fox News Reminds Americans: Trump Promised 90 Trade Deals in 90 Days, But Has Just 7

Fox News anchor Bret Baier reminded viewers this week that back in April, President Donald Trump‘s senior trade counselor Peter Navarro said the administration could deliver 90 trade deals in 90 days. Taking stock in mid-October, Baier says that only seven deals have been finalized with official agreements — with Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, and European Union.

Baier asked Trump’s U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer what he would say to those Americans who see this — the drastically lower than promised number of trade deal — as a danger sign looking at 2026.

“First of all, the deals we’ve reached cover a huge percentage of U.S. trade,” Greer replied. (Greer also asserted that Canada and Turkey have removed some retaliation tariffs, adding, “There’s actually no more retaliation in the world, except for China.”)

According to the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office: The top five suppliers of U.S. goods imports in 2022 were: China ($536.3 billion), Mexico ($454.8 billion), Canada ($436.6 billion), Japan ($148.1 billion), and Germany ($146.6 billion). U.S. imports from the European Union 27 were $553.3 billion. Notably, deals with the three countries supplying the U.S. with the most imported goods — China, Mexico, and Canada — are not part of the seven completed trade deal tally.

[NOTE: After a recent meeting with Canadian PM Mark Carney, Trump acknowledged that trade negotiations between the two neighboring countries are “complicated” because of competition and “natural conflict.” Trump also predicted that Canada will be “very happy” when a deal is struck in the future.]

Democratic strategist Mike Nellis responded to the Fox News interview: “The dam continues to break on Fox News—here they are, reminding people that Trump promised 90 trade deals in 90 days but has only delivered 7. I suspect the feedback they’re getting from the audience is forcing them to stray back toward reality on the economy, because people are really hurting right now. It’s undeniable, even for them.”