Ex-House Speaker Slams Chuck Schumer, “He’s Afraid of AOC”

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who was ousted from his Speakership by a MAGA-aligned group led by former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and ultimately replaced by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), is sharing his thoughts on the current battle between Republicans and Democrats over the funding bill and the resulting government shutdown.

Like every Republican in front of a camera, McCarthy is echoing President Trump in placing the blame for the impasse on Democrats. Republicans control the Executive branch and hold slim majorities in the Senate and the House of Representatives, but the Republican-drafted House bill to fund the government needed 60 votes and only Senate Democrats John Fetterman (PA) and Catherine Cortez Masto (NV), and Independent Senator Angus King (ME), voted with the Republicans.

Note: The Democrats are pushing for an extension of enhanced premium subsidies for the Affordable Care Act and a reversal of some of the deep Medicaid cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in exchange for their votes on the funding bill. Without the ACA extension, there is broad agreement that millions of Americans will see the cost of their healthcare premiums soar, making insurance unaffordable while potentially also hobbling the larger health insurance market by winnowing the payer base.

On Fox News, McCarthy blamed the potential government shutdown on Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who — with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) — was not able to successfully negotiate a compromise with Trump, Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) at the White House yesterday.

Kevin McCarthy (former speaker of the House).



Says AOC is to be blamed for the Govenrment shut down because Schumer is scared of her.



Good. pic.twitter.com/IaMuzvtlPS — Winter (@WinterPolitics1) September 30, 2025

McCarthy said: “This all comes down to Schumer. The only reason he’s doing this is because he can’t lead his own base.” Characterizing the Minority Leader as timid, McCarthy claimed that Schumer “had a new book come out and couldn’t even go on a book tour because he’s afraid of AOC.” (Schumer’s book, Antisemitism in America: A Warning, was published in March.)

McCarthy’s assertion that Schumer is holding his ground on the shutdown because of pressure from the less centrist coalition of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) represents speculation about Schumer’s motive. It obscures the fact that AOC and Schumer are on the same shutdown page, both risking reprisals from the President in taking a stand against Republican-mandated health care cuts. McCarthy’s appraisal of the power dynamic between the two New York Democrats pits them against each other when their positions are aligned.

Republicans are jacking up healthcare costs across the country and Trump is FAR weaker than he looks.



The GOP knows their popularity is tanking as the American people turn on their extremism.



We now have a chance to defend the healthcare of millions of Americans. Let’s take it. https://t.co/tEaB9V4KJa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 1, 2025

(Schumer’s statements on what he characterizes as the failure of Republicans to negotiate and honestly serve their constituents echo what AOC writes above.)

Note: McCarthy said AOC “raises more money any other member of Congress, she’s from New York, he’s afraid she’s going to run against him.” Schumer’s current term ends on January 3, 2029. He’s held his Senate seat since 1999.