Ex-DOJ Attorney on Tom Homan: “When a Bag of Cash Changes Hands, It’s a Solid Case”

President Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi refused to answer several questions posed by Democratic senators at this week’s Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing, including questions about the Epstein files and others concerning a dropped investigation into Border Czar Tom Homan. (Homan was alleged to have accepted a bag filled with $50,000 from undercover FBI agents.)

According to Bondi, a review of the Homan case, which was opened during the Biden administration, revealed no signs of criminal activity.

When asked by Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) if the DOJ will release the audio/video of the reported Homan exchange, Bondi responded with personal swipes at Schiff, a vocal Trump critic, and did not answer the question.

Schiff: Will you support a request by this committee to provide that Homan tape or tapes to the committee? Yes or no?



Bondi: You can talk to Patel about that.



Schiff: I’m talking to you about that. You’re the AG, this would be your decision



Bondi: Don't tell me what is my…

[NOTE: Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) also asked Bondi about the video, saying: “There’s a tape, right, with Mr. Homan. First of all, is there a tape that has audio and video of the transfer of the $50,000?”]

Bondi said more than once in response to Homan questions that the senators must ask FBI Director Kash Patel.

Ryan Crosswell, a former attorney in the Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section, where he investigated public officials accused of abusing their power, appeared on CNN (below) and wrote: “I spent years prosecuting bribery cases at the DOJ. When a bag of cash changes hands, it’s a solid case. But under Trump’s DOJ, friends like Tom Homan get protection, opponents get prosecution.”

As I told Erin Burnett: I spent years prosecuting bribery cases at the DOJ. When a bag of cash changes hands, it’s a solid case.



But under Trump’s DOJ, friends like Tom Homan get protection, opponents get prosecution.



But under Trump's DOJ, friends like Tom Homan get protection, opponents get prosecution.

It's why I resigned – and why I'm running for Congress.

According to Crosswell, he resigned from the DOJ in March after he was “pressured to drop a case against a politician charged with corruption because he was a political ally of Donald Trump.”

(That politician was New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was indicted in September 2024 on charges of bribery, fraud and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations. In February 2025, the charges were dismissed by the U.S. Justice Department. Note: Adams dropped out of the 2025 mayoral race in September.)

Crosswell told Erin Burnett on CNN: “The most galling part about it is Pam Bondi has the audacity to say nobody is above the law. But we know that’s not true. Eric Adams is above the law. Tom Homan is above the law. And apparently anyone contained in the Epstein Files is above the law.”

Crosswell is now running for Congress in Pennsylvania, where he hopes to unseat the incumbent, Republican Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, who narrowly won the 2024 election by 4,062 votes.