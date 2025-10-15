Arizona Attorney General Threatens To Sue Mike Johnson, “Absurd Stories”

Newly elected Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) — who has vowed to become the required 218th signature on Rep. Thomas Massie‘s (R-KY) discharge petition to push forward the complete release of the Epstein files — has yet to be sworn in by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) despite winning her special election weeks ago.

Grijalva has accused Johnson of purposely delaying her swearing in to prevent her from signing the petition. Johnson has said he’ll wait until the government reopens, despite having previously sworn in two Republican representatives (Patronis and Fine) during pro forma sessions in April. Johnson admitted he made a “unique exception” for the Congressmen in Florida.

On Tuesday, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes sent a letter to Johnson (see below) and wrote: “On behalf of Arizona, I am demanding Speaker Johnson seat Congresswoman Grijlva [sic] without delay. We are keeping every option open to us, including litigation, to make sure that Adelita is able to begin her work as Arizona’s newest member of Congress.”

In her letter, Mayers accused Johnson and his staff of providing “ever-shifting, unsatisfactory, and absurd stories as to why Ms. Grijalva has not been sworn in.”

One House Republican, U.S. Representative Kevin Kiley (R-CA), dared to oppose Johnson’s decision. Kiley said: “There’s a duly elected member of Congress from that district, and she should be sworn in. I don’t know why this is an issue. The constituents in that district deserve a representative.”

Kiley added with the shutdown headed into its third week: “They should swear her in the pro forma session as has been done before and as she’s asked before.”