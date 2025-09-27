US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Who Says There’s No Genocide, Confirms Tony Blair Working on Gaza Plan

Israeli media outlets including Haaretz and the Times of Israel reported this week that former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair is being considered and endorsed by the White House to head a temporary administration of the Gaza Strip.

According to The Guardian, if approved, Blair would lead the Gaza International Transitional Authority (GITA), “that would have a mandate to be Gaza’s ‘supreme political and legal authority’ for up to five years.

President Trump’s U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee — an outspoken critic of European leaders including current UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer who have recognized a Palestinian state — confirmed that Blair has been working on a plan for post-war Gaza, and had met with Trump in August.

War criminals are proposing a war criminal as head of…. Gaza. It would be precious comedy if it were not so tragic https://t.co/Z3MLszXTrp — Yanis Varoufakis (@yanisvaroufakis) September 25, 2025

Political influencer, economist and former Minister of Finance of Greece, Yanis Varoufakis, is one of many who have voiced their disapproval of both Blair and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Varoufakis wrote: “War criminals are proposing a war criminal as head of…. Gaza. It would be precious comedy if it were not so tragic.”

[Blair, 72, was UK Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007 and a top American ally during the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, after which the U.S.-led Coalition Provisional Authority (CPA) served as the official transitional government in Iraq. In 2017, The Independent published an article claiming a third of Britons surveyed in a poll believed Tony Blair should be tried as a war criminal over the Iraq War.]

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee tells Channel 4 News that there is "no genocide" in Gaza and that the situation between Israel and Hamas is "reconcilable". pic.twitter.com/4HcGV5Z5N8 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 25, 2025

While Varoufakis this week also accused the Greek government of “violating International Law to aid and abet the Netanyahu government’s genocidal project,” Huckabee told the British public broadcast service Channel 4, there is no genocide in Gaza.

The U.S. ambassador said: “There is no genocide for the simple reason that if it were genocide, Israel could have accomplished that in about two and a half hours.” He added, “What they don’t get credit for is that when they are going into targets, they announce what those targets are going to be. They instruct by way of leaflets and cell phone messages and broadcast messages.”