U.S. Senator Warns Americans Health Insurance Costs Are Set To Soar: “Scrub Your Name, And Post It Online”

U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), a fierce opponent of the policies of President Donald Trump, is warning Michiganders that the majority of them are about to get a notice from their health insurance provider which they are not going to like.

As seen in the video below, Slotkin warns: “A lot of Michiganders, probably most Michiganders are going to be getting notice this fall of a significant rate increase in your private insurance.”

The Senator added: “What I’d encourage you to do is get that letter that you’re going to get, black out your address and your name, and post that online. I want people to understand that the rate increase that you’re getting is because of what the President has decided to do on health care in this country, and we shouldn’t take that lying down.”

— Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) September 8, 2025

Many conservatives replying to Slotkin are blaming Obamacare for the increases. Political pundit Steve Gruber replied with snark: “The Senator is right! @BarackObama failed us badly on the ‘affordable care act’… that did NOTHING to control prices for insurance!”

[Note: The Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, was signed into law by President Barack Obama on March 23, 2010, and most of its provisions went into effect in 2014. When Donald Trump ran for President in 2016, he repeatedly promised to “repeal and replace” it, though it was still in place when he left office. During the 2024 presidential debates, Trump famously said he had “concepts of a plan” to modify or scrap the ACA.

Trump said: “We’re looking at different plans. If we can come up with a plan that is going to cost our people, our population less money and be better than Obamacare, then I would absolutely do it.”]

Fortune reports this week that “employers are now bracing for the highest spike yet in 2025—the biggest increase in 15 years, according to a wide-ranging survey of more than 1,700 employers.”

The survey Fortune cites, the National Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans from Mercer, reveals: “Total health benefit costs per employee will increase by 6.5% in 2026, even with planned cost-reduction measures, the highest jump since 2010. If employers left current plans unchanged, the increase would approach an alarming 9%, underscoring the relentless pressure on employer healthcare budgets.”

Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker reports that “on average, ACA Marketplace insurers are raising premiums by about 20% in 2026.”

All available data supports Slotkin’s prediction that Michiganders — as well as residents of the other 49 states — are about to get hit with significant insurance rate increases and they won’t be hidden.

Whether the Senator can be effective in getting people — even if they post their bills online, as she advises — to blame the current administration for the increases remains to be seen, as the response blaming Obama makes clear.