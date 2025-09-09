Congressman Promises: “Democrats Aren’t Going to Be a Cheap Date This Time”

U.S. Congressman Jim McGovern (D-MA), Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, today reported on the House floor that he spent the month of August talking to his constituents, who he said are “scared out of the minds for the impact of the Republican’s big ugly bill, particularly on how it will make hunger worse in this country.”

McGovern added: “They’re all terrified about the nearly $200 billion in cuts to SNAP.”

McGovern said he’s “stunned, absolutely stunned” that the Agriculture Committee now “seems to be hell-bent on jamming a farm bill through the Committee this month, with no plans, none at all, to address the draconian SNAP cuts.”

Republicans suddenly want to “negotiate” on a Farm Bill—AFTER they screwed over millions of regular people by gutting food assistance? Hell no!



Sharing the video above delineating McGovern’s opposition to the Republican’s five-year farm bill, the Congressman wrote: “Republicans suddenly want to ‘negotiate’ on a Farm Bill—AFTER they screwed over millions of regular people by gutting food assistance? Hell no! Democrats aren’t going to be a cheap date this time. We should not dignify this phony BS until they REVERSE the massive cuts to food assistance they jammed through in their big ugly bill.”

One X user replied to McGovern by quoting the controversial blueprint for Trump 2.0 produced by the influential conservative think tank Heritage Foundation: “Backpedaling on the farmers would go against Project 2025: ‘End farmer subsidies and stop paying farmers for losses due to market changes’. I’d be shocked if the Heritage Foundation allowed it.”

According to the Center for American Progress: “Project 2025 proposes eliminating the Agricultural Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs, which ‘[protect] farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues’ according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The plan would also ‘ban farmers from receiving ARC and PLC payments the same year they also receive crop insurance indemnities,’ undermining farmers’ ability to plant the next crop. Moreover, Project 2025 would make it harder for small and family farmers’ to access capital via Farm Service Agency loans and undermine their ability to expand to new markets. The plan also calls for eliminating crop export promotion programs, such as the Market Access Program and Foreign Market Development Program.”

[NOTE: President Trump entered his second term with strong support among farmers, though tariff uncertainty and other factors have tested some of that loyalty. Still, Trump has plenty of room to fall and still maintain support. As The Guardian reported in April, “rural counties rallied behind Trump in 2024, giving him a majority in all but 11 of the 444 farming-dependent counties last year, averaging 78% support, according to analysis by Investigate Midwest.”

The GOP has presented the “big beautiful” reconciliation bill as a pure win for farmers, while organizations like Farm Aid claim the bill “benefits America’s largest agricultural producers at the expense of the smallest and least resourced farmers.”]