U.S. Congresswoman Slams Trump “Too Busy Lining His Own Pockets” To Care About Grocery Prices

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA), whose statement about Congressmembers and “gender affirming care” sparked a confrontation with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) on the House floor last week, is moving her MAGA criticism up the chain of command and targeting President Donald Trump in a series of X posts this week.

Making herself a prime target for MAGA adherents — as evidenced in the comments — Jacobs is taking aim at Trump’s tariffs, health care changes, and grocery price inflation under his watch, portraying the President as self-interested and unresponsive.

Jacobs accused Trump of being “too busy lining his own pockets with crypto schemes to care” about grocery prices and job market troubles — issues that keep everyday Americans awake at night.

Grocery prices are up, tariffs are piling on, job numbers are down – and Trump is too busy lining his own pockets with crypto schemes to care. https://t.co/bhjTJMCGyl — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) September 17, 2025

(MAGA responses include assertions that Trump was set up to fail by his predecessor — “Biden did that on purpose! He took an oath to protect USA but did everything to ruin US.” — though Trump has fully owned the tariffs and their impact, promising that after an adjustment period benefits will be seen.)

Jacobs’s “crypto schemes” charge presumably points to a New York Times story alleging that Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and members of the Trump family with ownership stakes in the crypto firm World Liberty Financial, received a large investment from the UAE ruling family.

That investment reportedly transpired, as former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich describes it, as “the White House agreed to give the UAE — in particular, a sprawling technology firm controlled by Sheikh Tahnoon — access to hundreds of thousands of the world’s most advanced and scarce computer chips, despite national security concerns that the chips could be shared with China.”

(NOTE: Reich is an unwavering Trump critic whose article is entitled “Trump’s Calamitous Crypto Corruption.”)

Your health care premiums could go up by 75% next year. Here's what we can do to stop that. pic.twitter.com/r9NC2XiAtN — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) September 15, 2025

Jacobs also slammed the impact of the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’, which most bipartisan sources report will force deep cuts in Medicaid, affecting a large percentage of Americans — especially the elderly and children — while hitting both red and blue states with budget shortfalls (to cover withdrawn funding), hospital closures and reduced services.

[The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimated the bill will leave nearly 15 million additional people without health insurance after cutting over $1 trillion in health care spending through 2034. According to Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates, the law cuts $1.1 trillion from Medicaid and ACA marketplaces.]

Jacobs also amplified an article at CNN — a news source MAGA dismisses with ridicule, despite the outside sourcing referenced in the reporting — that included an analysis published by The Budget Lab at Yale projecting that “Trump’s tariff hikes will likely increase the number of Americans living in poverty by 875,000 in 2026. This increase includes an additional 375,000 children in poverty.”

Quick question: is pushing 1 million people into poverty making America great again?? Just curious.https://t.co/LbEcCuuSgp — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) September 15, 2025

Sharing an NBC News story about changes to Trump’s plan to add a ballroom to the White House, Jacobs again accused Trump of what she characterized as a poor sense of priorities on issues that matter.

MAGA objections to Jacobs’s ballroom criticism include noting that “the ballroom is being privately funded” — a fact that, as with the gift of a new Air Force One jet from Qatar, is unlikely to bridge — given Trump’s stated preference for transactional quid pro quo deals — the divide between Trump supporters and detractors.