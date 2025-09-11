Congresswoman Tells Nancy Mace “I Hope You Get The Help You Need” After Confrontation

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) sought to expand the commonly held definition of gender-affirming care during her time on the House floor yesterday, enraging fellow Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC), whose reaction drew a request for order. Targeting what she called Mace’s “obsession” with transgender issues, Jacobs contended that numerous members of Congress had received gender-affirming care, listing “fillers, boob jobs” and “botox” as procedures in the category.

Nancy Mace erupts and starts screaming after Sara Jacobs says many people in Congress have received gender affirming care:



Jacobs: Boob jobs is gender affirming care. Botox is gender affirming care…



Mace: *screaming* pic.twitter.com/ZOF9ZNEqwK — Acyn (@Acyn) September 10, 2025

“Ridiculous. You’re absolutely ridiculous,” came the retort.

Online, the argument between the two lawmakers continued, with Mace asserting that there is “no such thing” as a trans child. This drew the response below from Jacobs, who took aim at Mace’s mental health, telling the South Carolina Congresswoman — a Citadel graduate who is running for Governor — that she hopes “you get the help you need.”

I feel sad for you. Stop lashing out against trans kids and pretending it's to "protect women". Hope you get the help you need. https://t.co/Tx4FrVMnCe — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) September 10, 2025

Mace has claimed to have been a victim of sexual abuse on numerous occasions, saying in Congressional testimony last year that four men, including her former fiance, harmed her, committing “some of the most heinous crimes against women imaginable.”

The Congresswoman recently became visibly upset during a meeting with the alleged victims of the late sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, later explaining her reaction to hearing their stories by saying she was “not prepared” and confessing a fear of strangers in elevators that was triggered by the experience of one Epstein victim.

Why I cried listening to the Epstein victims share their stories.



These women have been fighting for 30 years for Justice and still don’t have it.



Hit too close to home.



Hold the line. pic.twitter.com/0itHpG3SNB — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) September 7, 2025

[NOTE: In late 2024, Republican political consultant Wesley Donehue, then with South Carolina-based Push Digital, wrote on X: “I fired Nancy Mace as client a few months back because I’m a political consultant and not a babysitter, a sex therapist or a doctor who can prescribe fixes for chemical imbalances. I don’t have time for her constant egotistical [expletive] and drama in my life.” Donehue left Push Digital in August.]

Donehue is still following Mace’s career and commented about both Congresswomen involved in yesterday’s confrontation — see below.

Sara Jacobs is an idiot, but Nancy Mace is losing her damn mind. She has lost all ability to keep it together. https://t.co/QhSpXGt1Jt — Wesley Donehue (@jwesleydonehue) September 10, 2025

Note: Congresswoman Jacobs, serving her third term, is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and, pertinently, Co-Chair of the Transgender Equality Task Force.