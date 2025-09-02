Trump “Humiliated” by Putin, “But I Don’t Think He Realizes It” Says Ex-National Security Advisor

President Donald Trump‘s former National Security Advisor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton, has not stopped criticizing the second Trump administration after the FBI launched an investigation against him — and raided his home and office — in August.

As seen below, Bolton told Sky News: “Chances for peace in Ukraine are probably worse than before the Alaska summit. Putin has gotten away literally with murder, whatever he said to Trump in Alaska, he’s simply ignoring with increased attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine. No diminution in Russia’s military efforts. No concessions whatever.”

Based on a speech Putin delivered in China with Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi this weekend, what Putin “really wants to do now is restructure NATO,” Bolton said, “as well as possession of Ukraine. No change whatever in Russia’s position.”

Bolton: Chances for peace in Ukraine are worse than before the Alaska summit. Putin ignores Trump, escalates attacks on civilians, makes no concessions. At the SCO he blamed NATO, using it to justify invasion and seek to restructure NATO while aiming for control of Ukraine. 1/ pic.twitter.com/CYe1v3AWzK — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) September 1, 2025

Asked about Trump applying 50 percent tariffs on all goods and services from India, which many political pundits say pushed Modi to join Putin and Xi in China, Bolton said: “Donald Trump in the past weeks has essentially upended” the efforts made to make India more open to cooperation with the U.S. and other allies including Japan and Australia. Bolton said Trump has “shredded decades” of such efforts.

Bolton added, “I’m not saying this can’t be fixed, but it’s going take a lot of work and I don’t see it starting any time soon.”

Bolton: Much effort was made to make India more open to cooperation with Australia, Japan, USA. Trump has upended that, sending India back toward Russia and closer to China, shredding decades of work. It can be fixed, but it will take much effort and not start soon. 4X pic.twitter.com/lT7I5GcCmq — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) September 1, 2025

When asked if he believes Trump has been “humiliated” by Putin, Bolton replied, “I think he has been, but I don’t think he realizes it. I think that Putin believes that ‘the old magic is back.’ That his KGB training has allowed him again to pull the wool over Trump’s eyes. It’s working out very well for the Kremlin.”

MAGA supporters usually respond to Bolton’s comments with disdain, but here one who describes himself as an “anti-globalist” wrote: “Can’t stand Bolton but he’s right about Trump, Putin and Ukraine Trump’s entire handling of Ukraine has been a giant black stain on his 2nd term.”