Rep. Thomas Massie Confuses Voters About Epstein Files Petition Signatures, “A Republican or Democrat?”

U.S. Representatives Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-NY) are working on getting the required 218 signatures on their petition to compel a vote on a bill to direct the Department of Justice (DOJ) to make publicly available certain records related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

[NOTE: Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence, was recently moved by Trump’s Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche from a maximum security prison in Florida to a lower security facility in Texas after a DOJ interview.]

On Saturday, Massie reported on social media: “We have 217 signatures on the discharge petition to force a vote on legislation to release the Epstein files. We need 218. Will the 218th (final) signature be a Republican or a Democrat? It’s time for every Congressmen to support transparency and justice for the victims.”

The post confused some on social media. As one X user replied: “Massie asks if the final signature will be a Republican or a Democrat, but hasn’t every Democrat voted for it already? How many Democrats haven’t voted to pass it yet? How many Republicans haven’t voted to pass it yet? Which party is holding up releasing the Epstein files?”

As of Sunday, September 14, all 213 House Democrats have signed the discharge petition for releasing Epstein files, while only four Republicans have (out of 219): Reps. Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Lauren Boebert (CO), and Nancy Mace (SC).

Newly elected Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA), who was sworn into office on Wednesday, was the last Democrat to sign the petition, doing so on the day he assumed office. Walkinshaw succeeds the late Rep. Gerry Connolly (D) who died in May.

Massie and Khanna might have to wait until September 23 to get that last signature, if they can. A special election will be held in Arizona that day to replace the late Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who died in March. His Democrat daughter, Adelita Grijalva, is expected to win the special election in the safely Democratic 7th congressional district.

Many Americans are responding to Massie’s post by tagging their Republican Representatives and asking if they have signed the petition and if not, why? As one commenter replied to Massie: “You should have 435. Everyone that doesn’t sign is complicit in the exploitation that happens moving forward.” That criticism addresses 215 Republicans who have not signed the petition.