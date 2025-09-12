MAGA Congresswoman Threatens to “Take Down” Roblox After Kirk Assassination, CEO Responds

After the assassination of Turning Point co-founder Charlie Kirk on a Utah college campus on Wednesday, MAGA-aligned U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) threatened to “take down” the website of the popular video game platform Roblox.

Luna wrote on social media; “I’ve just been notified that @Roblox has a game on their platform referencing the assassination of Charlie Kirk. I’m going to be asking @Apple and the @AppStore to remove their app if they don’t immediately remove this, as well as contacting the @FCC to take down their website.”

I’ve just been notified that @Roblox has a game on their platform referencing the assassination of Charlie Kirk. I’m going to be asking @Apple and the @AppStore to remove their app if they don’t immediately remove this, as well as contacting the @FCC to take down their website. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) September 11, 2025

One hour after that post, Luna made another announcement: “I have just been notified that Roblox is working immediately to remove content featuring the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Thank you to their CEO for not allowing this nasty and vile content stay on their platform.”

[Note: Roblox, which boasts more than 350 million monthly active users, is a creator-friendly platform where any user can build and design their own game, which means content moderation can have latency. The CEO of Roblox, David Baszucki, said in March in response to concerns over child safety on Roblox: “My first message would be, if you’re not comfortable, don’t let your kids be on Roblox.”]

I have just been notified that Roblox is working immediately to remove content featuring the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Thank you to their CEO for not allowing this nasty and vile content stay on their platform. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) September 11, 2025

Several X users opposed Luna’s attempt at censorship. One replied: “Hopefully Roblox does the right thing and removes it, but you need to check your move towards censorship.” Another wrote: “Why don’t you focus on your job and stop trying to interfere with social media and game companies? You’re acting like a liberal.”

And more than one commenter asked Luna why she hasn’t spoken against the company for not doing enough to stop pedophiles from using Roblox — “so you weren’t bothered about the child predators and groomers on Roblox?” asked one.

[NOTE: Child predation and similar crimes are among the issues that Luna has been active in legislating on. In March 2024, the Congresswoman “introduced three pieces of legislation that would amend Title 18 of the United States Code to impose harsher penalties and mandatory minimums, including the death penalty and life in prison, for criminals found guilty of crimes related to child pornography, child trafficking, and sexual abuse of adults.”]