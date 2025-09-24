Oklahoma Superintendent Partners With Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point, Chapters in All High Schools to Combat “Sick Marxists”

Ryan Walters, the controversial Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction who has advocated for teaching the Bible in every public school classroom, announced today that he will establish Turning Point USA chapters in all Oklahoma high schools.

[Turning Point USA, co-founded by the late political activist Charlie Kirk, is a nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses.]

As seen below, Walters wrote: “I am very excited to announce a partnership with @TPUSA to establish chapters in ALL Oklahoma high schools. Radical leftist teachers’ unions have dominated classrooms for far too long, and we are taking them back.”

I am very excited to announce a partnership with @TPUSA to establish chapters in ALL Oklahoma high schools. Radical leftist teachers’ unions have dominated classrooms for far too long, and we are taking them back. pic.twitter.com/3sihJX3sUv — Ryan Walters (@RyanWalters_) September 23, 2025

Liberal political pundit Ed Krassenstein responded to Walters’ announcement with a warning: “Ask yourself: how would the right react if a Democratic superintendent forced every school to host a Black Lives Matter club, a Sunrise Movement chapter, an ANTIFA club, or a Planned Parenthood student group? They would call it indoctrination — and they’d be right. This is deeply concerning. Public schools should not be turned into mandatory recruitment hubs for any political organization.”

Walters replied to Krassenstein: “The radical left had no problem with Pride Parades and drag queen story hours in schools, forced CRT and anti American lies forced on kindergartners, but when students want to stand for America, suddenly it’s “indoctrination”? We are taking our schools back, you sick Marxists.”

The radical left had no problem with Pride Parades and drag queen story hours in schools, forced CRT and anti American lies forced on kindergartners, but when students want to stand for America, suddenly it’s “indoctrination”? We are taking our schools back, you sick Marxists https://t.co/f4Yj1CjglI — Ryan Walters (@RyanWalters_) September 24, 2025

Other critics replied with comments about the State of Oklahoma being ranked as one of the worst in the nation in education.

As Branislav Slantchev, professor of political science at the University of California San Diego, replied: “A reminder that Oklahoma has the worst schools in the US already and it has nothing to do with alleged radical leftist teachers. It is because of people like this doofus.”

A reminder that Oklahoma has the worst schools in the US already and it has nothing to do with alleged radical leftist teachers. It is because of people like this doofus. pic.twitter.com/ImokJpglvd — Branislav Slantchev (@slantchev) September 23, 2025

Other critics noted what they characterized as the irony of Walters “indoctrinating children into extremist ideology, the exact thing they accuse the left of doing.”

In the video (above), Walters accused “radical leftists” of pushing “woke indoctrination on our kids.”

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R), who has yet to comment specifically on Walters’ announcement, said last week that the reported 54,000+ requests from high school and college students to start a Turning Point chapter after Kirk’s death was inspiring.

Stitt wrote: “Honest debate makes us stronger. Hate and violence tear us apart. Seeing students get involved like this is inspiring.”

Honest debate makes us stronger. Hate and violence tear us apart.



Seeing students get involved like this is inspiring. https://t.co/7Lrl4J8tT5 — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) September 17, 2025

Note about U.S. state education rankings: WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said that “Factors such as test scores, graduation rates for low-income students, and dropout rates all play a role in the quality ranking.”

And “Getting enough funding is essential for a productive school system, but simply having more money doesn’t guarantee success. How funds are applied also plays a big role in how good a school system is, as does the quality of educators, other professionals and the curriculum. In addition, schools need to focus not just on test scores but also on making sure that students feel safe, comfortable and cared for.”