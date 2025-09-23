Kamala Harris on Zohran Mamdani: “I Hope We Don’t Over-Index on New York City”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to New York City for an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. As seen below, when asked about the Democratic New York City mayoral nominee, State Representative Zohran Mamdani, Harris said: “As far as I’m concerned, he’s the Democratic nominee and he should be supported.”

Note: Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, has not yet been endorsed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) nor House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) — the top Democrats in Congress

When asked if she supports Mamdani’s candidacy, Harris said: “I support the Democrat in the race. Sure. But let me just say this. He’s not the only star.”

Harris on Mamdani:

Maddow: Do you endorse his candidacy?

Harris: "I support the Democrat in the race. Sure. But let me just say this. He's not the only star [in the party]" pic.twitter.com/T0BHkbm1hS — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 23, 2025

Harris named fellow Democratic “stars” — State Rep. Barbara Drummond, who’s running for mayor in Mobile, Alabama, and former State Rep. and member of the New Orleans City Council Helena Moreno, who’s running for mayor in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Harris added, “I hope that we don’t so over index on New York City that we lose sight of the stars throughout our country who are right now running for mayor…we got a big tent.”

Note: The Mamdani campaign responded to Harris’s endorsement in a statement: “We’re thrilled by the growing wave of support for our campaign. Over the past few days, I’ve been honored to receive the backing of leaders from across the Democratic Party and Vice President Harris’s support underscores that our fight for affordability is striking a chord not just here in New York, but with Democrats across the country.”