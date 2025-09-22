Hillary Clinton Slams Trump’s DOJ Weaponization: “Imagine If Richard Nixon Tweeted Out The Watergate Scandal”

President Donald Trump on Saturday night complained — in a public forum — to his U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi about what he characterized as DOJ passivity concerning legal action taken against his adversaries, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, former FBI Director James Comey and Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA).

On social media, POTUS wrote, addressing Bondi: “Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia???? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.'”

Trump added, to Bondi: “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputations and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton responded to Trump’s post on social media and wrote: “Imagine if Richard Nixon had just tweeted out the Watergate scandal rather than putting it on secret tapes. That’s what this is.”

Clinton added a screenshot of The New York Times article ‘Trump Demands That Bondi Move ‘Now’ to Prosecute Foes,’ which notes: “Even for a president who has shattered the traditional norms of maintaining distance from the Justice Department, Mr. Trump’s unabashedly public and explicit orders to Ms. Bondi were an extraordinary breach of prosecutorial protocols that reach back to the days following the Watergate scandal.”

Imagine if Richard Nixon had just tweeted out the Watergate scandal rather than putting it on secret tapes.



That’s what this is. pic.twitter.com/y8W4Xt0Tha — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 21, 2025

Clinton was responding to Trump’s entire post, in which he continued to spell out his intent. Trump wrote: “Then we almost put in a Democrat supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past. A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many layers, and legal pundits, say so.”

Note: On Friday, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik Siebert — who Trump nominated — resigned amid rising pressure from Trump administration officials to bring a criminal case against Letitia James, which Siebert declined to do. The two Democratic Senators from Virginia the President refers to are Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee who ran with Clinton.

Trump said on Sunday that he was replacing Seibert with his former lawyer Lindsey Halligan, who was involved in his defense against the federal government in the 2022 Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.