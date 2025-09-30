GOP Ex-Senator Slams Trump: “C’Mon…We’re Better Than This”

After meeting yesterday with Republican Majority Leaders Sen. John Thune (R-SD) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Democratic Minority Leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to negotiate a funding bill to keep the government open, the President of the United States shared a fake, AI-generated video of Schumer and Jeffries.

As seen below in President Trump’s amplified video, Jeffries is wearing a Mexican sombrero and mustache.

C’mon, fellow Republicans, we’re better than this. pic.twitter.com/2LONk7gR3r — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) September 30, 2025

Former U.S. Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) who also served as the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey during the Biden administration, responded the President’s post on social media: “C’mon, fellow Republicans, we’re better than this.”

Note: Flake was one of the first elected Republicans to break ranks on Donald Trump after the current president first secured the GOP nomination, calling on Trump to withdraw from the 2016 president election after the infamous Access Hollywood tape became public.

In 2017, Flake published the book Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle. In 2020, Flake endorsed Joe Biden for president and in 2024, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency.

Some former Republicans, a group that claims not to recognize the GOP after Trump’s MAGA takeover of the party, are responding to Flake’s post — and his claim that Republicans “can do better” — with sarcasm. As Joshua Reed Eakle of Project Liberty replied: “Are you sure about that?”

Replying to Flake, another commenter also addressed new face of the party, writing: “I think it might be a stretch, Jeff, to consider the party members of September 2025 your fellow Republicans. They’re Trumpist, MAGA Republicans now.”