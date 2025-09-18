GOP Ex-Congressman Slams Trump’s MAGA Super PAC — “Stop Empowering The State”

Former U.S. Representative Justin Amash (R-MI), who describes himself as an “Orthodox Christian” and “Constitutional Conservative”, is publicly criticizing the Trump administration and MAGA Inc., the super PAC that supports Donald Trump.

Note: Amash was first elected to Congress as a Republican in 2011. During the first Trump administration he became an independent (he voted to impeach Trump in 2019), and then in 2021, he joined the Libertarian Party. In 2024, Amash returned to the Republican Party to run in the 2024 GOP Senate primary in Michigan. (Amash lost the primary to the Trump-endorsed candidate Mike Rogers, who lost the general election to Democrat Elissa Slotkin.)

On Wednesday, Amash wrote on social media: “MAGA, Inc., is gradually building an un-American, anti-Constitution, authoritarian system that ultimately will be leveraged against American conservatives, Christians and people of faith, and all who support fundamental and traditional American values. Stop empowering the state.”

Today, Amash criticized White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt for amplifying an article titled “Democrats Can’t Name Single Thing They Dislike About GOP Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown.”

Amash replied, “Lol. This isn’t the own the press secretary thinks it is. The CR extends Obama’s surveillance law and Biden‘s spending levels. It’s complete garbage. “Why the hell is the GOP supporting it?” is the question every Republican at home should be asking.”

Note on MAGA Inc: During the 2024 presidential election, future Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and future DOGE leader Elon Musk each reportedly contributed $5 million to MAGA Inc., which had, according to The New York Times, collected $177 million dollars in the first half of 2025, twice as much as was raised by the Republican National Committee.