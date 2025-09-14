GOP Congressman Slams Trump: “Ugly and Foolish Diplomacy…Costing Us Money”

U.S. Representative Don Bacon (R-IL) is one of the few House Republicans willing to speak against the Trump administration, particularly when it comes to the handling of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and to President Trump’s oft-expressed desire to “get” Greenland.

[Note: Trump has said that the United States will “go as far as we have to go” to get control of Greenland, which is an autonomous territory but part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede dismissed Trump’s remarks and wrote, “Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders.” He added, “We are not Americans, we are not Danes because we are Greenlanders. This is what the Americans and their leaders need to understand, we cannot be bought and we cannot be ignored.”]

On Saturday, Rep. Bacon shared a link to the Financial Times article titled ‘Denmark Chooses European Air Defences Over US Patriots,’ which has the subhead “Copenhagen places record order as relations with Trump administration come under strain over Greenland.”

The ugly and foolish diplomacy this Administration showed towards our great ally, Denmark, is costing us money. It should not surprise us. pic.twitter.com/6rTQ3f2h4I — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) September 13, 2025

FT reports: “The Danish government on Thursday chose the Franco-Italian SAMP-T long-range surface-to-air weapon system over the best-selling US Patriot alternative, and said it would choose a Norwegian, German or French medium-range option for a total of DKr58bn ($9.1bn) — its biggest single investment in defence.”

Bacon added to the article link: “The ugly and foolish diplomacy this Administration showed towards our great ally, Denmark, is costing us money. It should not surprise us.”

Note: Over the summer, the Danish Armed Forces increased its presence in Greenland, at sea, on land, and in the air. The measures adding to the military presence in and around Greenland were coordinated by Denmark’s Ministry of Defense and the Greenlandic government, Naalakkersuisut.