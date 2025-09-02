GOP Congressman Slams Mike Johnson: “Quit Trying to Block a Vote”

While President Donald Trump has called the Epstein case a Democratic hoax, U.S. Representatives Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) continue to push Trump loyalist and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to hold a vote on their petition to release more information on the Epstein Files.

[Note: Massie and Khanna were enraged when the U.S. Department of Justice claimed an Epstein “client list” did not exist after Attorney General Pam Bondi said earlier that it was on her desk to be reviewed.]

Khanna announced this weekend: “We will have the petition live on September 2. We have all 212 Democrats committed to signing it. He has 12 Republicans. Only six of them have to sign it.”

Our press conference with 10 victims of Epstein‘s sex trafficking is at 10:30 AM on September 3.



I pray @SpeakerJohnson will listen to the pleas of these victims for justice and quit trying to block a vote on our legislation to release the Epstein files.https://t.co/pU6TzzIZpW — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 1, 2025

A press conference with 10 of Epstein’s victims will take place on Wednesday, September 3 at 10:30 am ET, on the steps of the Capitol building today. Khanna told NBC’s Kristen Welker on Meet the Press that it would include “many who have never spoken out before.”

Massie wrote on social media: “I pray @SpeakerJohnson will listen to the pleas of these victims for justice and quit trying to block a vote on our legislation to release the Epstein files.”

I think at this point, they are redacting names of people who weren’t victims. Perhaps in the twisted reality of dc, they consider the un-indicted associates to be victims of releasing the files. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 1, 2025

When libertarian Jessica Rojas replied to Massie: “They’re not hiding the names to protect victims -they’re hiding them to protect the powerful,” Massie replied: “I think at this point, they are redacting names of people who weren’t victims. Perhaps in the twisted reality of dc, they consider the un-indicted associates to be victims of releasing the files.”