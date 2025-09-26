Florida AG Threatens to Sue Public High Schools That Don’t Allow Turning Point USA Chapters on Campus

In the aftermath of the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, Ryan Walters, the controversial Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction who has advocated for teaching the Bible in every public school classroom, announced Wednesday that he will establish Turning Point USA chapters in all Oklahoma high schools.

[Note: On Thursday, Walters announced that he resigned from his elected position to head the Teacher Freedom Alliance with the mission to “destroy the teachers’ unions.”]

I am very excited to announce a partnership with @TPUSA to establish chapters in ALL Oklahoma high schools. Radical leftist teachers’ unions have dominated classrooms for far too long, and we are taking them back. pic.twitter.com/3sihJX3sUv — Ryan Walters (@RyanWalters_) September 23, 2025

Walters’s announcement about incorporating Turning Point chapters in public schools has had an immediate effect in the deep red-state of Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis‘s Attorney General James Uthmeier and Vice Chair of Duval County School Board April Carney reported on Thursday that they’ve heard complaints about some high schools in Florida “not allowing” TPUSA chapters on campus.

As seen in the video below, Uthmeier said: “This is discriminatory, it’s wrong and we will not stand for it.”

He added: “Our AG’s Office of Parental Rights will be bringing legal action necessary to ensure that we’re protecting the rights of students to organize and associate, and engage in speech and debate.”

Our AG’s Office of Parental Rights will take legal action against any schools or districts that are preventing TPUSA clubs from existing on campus. pic.twitter.com/L96icpSQue — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) September 25, 2025

Carney said that the school board is currently revamping “our school-led organization policy, that there should be no issue with opening a Turning Point USA chapter or any other club that you are interested in.”

Note: The Duval County Board Policy Manual states: “Each organization shall have a certificated administrator or staff member, appointed by the principal to serve as a sponsor or advisor.” Carney is proposing to change the wording to allow someone other than a teacher to serve as a sponsor. Some parents in the county have voiced concern about the policy change proposal because they wouldn’t know who would oversee the club.

While many MAGA supporters are voicing their approval of the AG’s message, others are voicing their opposition with comments including “WHAT ABOUT OUR PARENTAL RIGHTS WHO DO NOT WANT POLITICAL INDOCTRINATION CAMPS ON CAMPUS?”

Others are warning the AG and school board member with comments including “You might be pushing things a little too far with this stand. If they must allow this club, they must allow ANY club. Just say’n.” Another chimed in: “Wait till BLM starts going around campuses. I will bookmark this for you.”

Yet Carney’s words directly address the potential for clubs that do not align with the conservative political views that currently dominate Florida politics. Her statement specifically notes permission for “any other club that you are interested in.”