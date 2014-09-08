Ex-GOP Congressman Slams Lt. Gov For Rallying with Vivek Ramaswamy, “Wants a Job at Mar-a-Lago”

Former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), who is running for Governor in Virginia, announced to her followers on X that her opponent, Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, is holding a rally on Friday with staunch MAGA advocate — and former GOP presidential candidate — Vivek Ramaswamy. Ramaswamy is running for Governor in Ohio, where he has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Portraying Earle-Sears alignment with Ramaswamy as a negative for her constituents, Spanberger wrote: “Yep — the same Vivek Ramaswamy who helped found DOGE. I’m not surprised.” Spanberger added that her opponent “has made clear — she’d rather cater to the MAGA right than stand up for Virginians and their jobs.”

U.S. Air Force Veteran and former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman replied to Spanberger: “When you bring @VivekGRamaswamy into Virginia, a guy who crawled for Trump, cut fed jobs indiscriminately through DOGE and is a 9/11 conspiracy theorist (truther) who can’t tell fantasy from fact, it disrespects every Virginian, military veteran and those in law enforcement. He’s an unserious buffoon. Winsome wants a job at Mar A Lago. She’s already lost VA bringing this guy along.”

Riggleman served in Congress during the first Trump administration. In his farewell speech on House floor, on December 11, 2020, Riggleman said, “As we transition to a new administration I implore all to consider the sources of information you receive, to fact check diligently.”

He asked all Americans “to recognize that many bad actors who spread spurious and fantastical conspiracy theories under banners like QAnon, Kraken, ‘Stop the Steal, ‘Scamdemic’ and many other emotive terms and coded language are not disseminating information rooted in knowledge but with questionable motives and greed. They are rooted in misunderstanding, or fraud or in some cases, ignorance.”

Riggleman, who recently endorsed Spanberger, left the Republican Party in 2022, and in August 2024, he endorsed Kamala Harris for President, while criticizing Donald Trump’s role in the January 6 uprising and his pursuit of “power, revenge, and retribution.”

Note: According to a new Wason Center for Civic Leadership poll, conducted 9/8-9/14, 52 percent of Virginians polled plan to vote for Spanberger, 40 percent for Earle-Sears, and eight percent are undecided/don’t know.