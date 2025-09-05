Bernie Sanders Caught Laughing at Robert F. Kennedy Jr. –“He Must Resign”

President Donald Trump‘s Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., was grilled by members of the U.S. Senate yesterday. During the combative three-hour hearing, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) asked Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic, about the sudden firing of CDC Director, Dr. Susan Monarez, a Trump appointee.

Dr. Monarez, who held the position for less than a month, reportedly “refused to fire top officials and rubber-stamp decision(s) from the advisers [Kennedy] appointed” according to The New York Times. (Note: At least four other CDC leaders subsequently resigned in protest over Monarez’s firing, including Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry.)

As seen in the video below, Warren asked Kennedy, “Did you tell the head of the CDC that if she refused to sign-off on your changes to the child vaccine schedule that she had to resign?”

Kennedy replied: “No, I told her she had to resign cause I asked her ‘are you a trustworthy person,’ and she said ‘no'”. Warren said in disbelief, “What?” and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), seated to the right of Warren, visibly laughed.

Today Sanders shared his own video on social media (below) and wrote: “We need an HHS Secretary who respects science and does not make policy based on conspiracy theories. Vaccines are safe and effective. Kennedy is threatening the health of our kids and all Americans. He must resign.”

Note: Sanders wrote an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal this week titled: ‘RFK Jr’s Dangerous Designs for Public Health,’ with the subtitle “If the President wants to make America healthy again, great. But he shouldn’t expect to do so with Mr. Kennedy at the helm.”

It wasn’t just Democrats and Independents like Warren and Sanders holding Kennedy’s feet to the vaccine conspiracy fire. Conservative Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), a practicing medical doctor, also confronted Kennedy about his unsubstantiated convictions about vaccine dangers and his actions as HHS Secretary.

Cassidy is a Trump administration supporter who believes the President deserves a Nobel Prize for his first-term role using Operation Warp Speed to spur the development and distribution of COVID vaccines. When Kennedy told Cassidy he agreed about Trump’s Nobel Prize worthiness, Cassidy slammed the Secretary for his contradictory stances, saying: “But you just said that the Covid vaccine killed more people than Covid…”