U.S. Congressman Jokes About Tulsi Gabbard’s White Suit, “Someone Is Gonna Get Gutted”

U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN) amplified a Fox News segment about the Department of Justice ordering a grand jury to look into accusations made by President Donald Trump‘s Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard — allegations that concern the government’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 American presidential election.

Gabbard claims that former President Barack Obama and his administration led an effort to falsely tie the Trump campaign to Russia and thereby boost Democrat Hillary Clinton‘s chance of victory. Gabbard asserts that Obama participated in an effort to “vilify” Trump — to use a phrase from Special Counsel John Durham‘s 306-page report, which after a 3-year investigation found no evidence for it.

[NOTE: At a press conference, Gabbard claimed the Obama administration “contrived narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help President Trump win, selling it to the American people as though it were true.”]

Former CIA Director John Brennan and former DNI James Clapper, two Obama administration intelligence officers involved in the intelligence reports detailing how Russia sought to help Trump win the election, have called Gabbard’s claims “patently false.” They are named in Gabbard’s allegation.

Burchett, who is known for using folksy vernacular (e.g. he often uses the word “daggum” when frustrated), wrote with the Fox clip (below): “When @TulsiGabbard wears that white suit someone is gonna get gutted.” He added, “And they deserve it.”

When ⁦@TulsiGabbard⁩ wears that white suit someone is gonna get gutted. pic.twitter.com/q0np3VDaYP — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) August 4, 2025

Note: Gabbard wore a white suit both at her Senate confirmation hearing and when she made her recent claims about the “Russian hoax” in the White House press room with press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Tulsi Gabbard’s New Clinton Conspiracy Is Debunked Russian Propaganda https://t.co/VdlgDXB4dC — The New Republic (@newrepublic) August 3, 2025

It’s not the first time Gabbard’s physical appearance has been lauded by Republicans. During an interview with former Fox News star Megyn Kelly, Gabbard was praised for the white streak in her hair and was told it looks like she has a “super hero power.” Kelly also said she can see Gabbard as the first female President.

Note: Burchett, who sits on the House Oversight & Accountability Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee, also said during his Fox interview: “There is a deep state. There is a group of people that meet and they revel in our misery.”