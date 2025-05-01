Tulsi Gabbard Asked If Running In 2028: “I Will Continue To Chase Those Opportunities”

Former Fox News star Megyn Kelly interviewed President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in the lobby of the Liberty Crossing Intelligence Campus in McLean, Virginia.

As seen in the clip below from their one-hour conversation, Kelly tells Gabbard that after speaking with her for the past hour, she continues to think that Gabbard could become the first female president. “I look at you, and I see it,” Kelly tells Gabbard.

Kelly noted that Gabbard ran for president before (in 2016 as a Democrat) and asked: “Have you ruled out ever doing it again? Could we potentially see a Tulsi 2028 try?”

"I will never rule out any opportunity to serve my country…"@TulsiGabbard on whether she could be the GOP nominee in 2028 and first female president, and what she's learned from working for President Trump.



Gabbard replied: “I will never rule out any opportunity to serve my country.”

She added of her current position, “I’m grateful for this opportunity and I will continue to chase those opportunities.”

Kelly noted that she and the former Democratic Congresswoman Gabbard, back in 2016, would never have thought that they would endorse Donald Trump, and said she sees similarities between Gabbard and Trump: “boldness, courage, and being fearlessly independent, that’s what’s going to take you forward.”

More than one MAGA supporter responded to the interview with the comment: “Vance Gabbard 2028!”