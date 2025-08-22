Trump’s Controversial Institute of Peace President Gives Tour of Empty Building in DC, “Creepiest Video I’ve Ever Seen”

President Donald Trump in February signed an executive order to dismantle the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) subsequently entered the USIP building on Constitution Avenue to replace its leadership, fire its staff, and assume building ownership. In July, Darren Beattie was named President of USIP.

Note: During the first Trump administration, Darren Beattie served as a speechwriter for the President until he was fired in 2018 after he spoke at a conference attended by white nationalists. More recently, Beattie served as Secretary of State Marco Rubio‘s acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs.

On Thursday, Beattie shared a video of the empty Institute of Peace building in Washington, D.C. and wrote, “A New Era.”

MAGA supporters are applauding Beattie for his new position and the video. Comments include “This might be one of the creepiest videos I’ve ever seen. Thanks for taking us inside,” and “I could care less, now, how expensive and nice their office building was … I’m just grateful it’s finally empty!”

A New Era https://t.co/YTgK5Zrl7n — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) August 21, 2025

Note: Founded by Congress in 1984, the Institute of Peace is “an independent nonprofit corporation dedicated to promoting peace by preventing, mitigating and resolving violent conflict abroad.”

Beattie, who has repeatedly voiced support for mass sterilization of “low-IQ trash” around the world wrote on X in 2023 that “It’s not politically correct to say, but low-IQ, low-impulse control populations lack higher reasoning and moral faculties—they require strict corporal punishment and threat of violence to function properly within a society. Instead of anarcho-tyranny, we need Singapore for the dumb and violent, and Sweden for the more elevated.”