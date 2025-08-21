2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

‘Jeopardy’ Winner Says Trump “Copying” Newsom “Reeks of Desperation”

by in Daily Edition | August 21, 2025 4 min read

Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

As conservative media decries and (some) liberal commentators celebrate California Gov. Gavin Newsom‘s viral and no-holds-barred trolling of President Donald Trump via a campaign of social media mimicry that is deliberately juvenile, commenters and content creators are finding a new prompt for their creative energies.

Newsom himself is responding to the reactions also, as he taunts Fox News star Sean Hannity below, saying Hannity’s criticism “alllllmost” hits its mark. (Another hallmark of Trump’s style which Newsom is borrowing is the mockery of objectors as simply people who are too thick-headed to understand his “very stable genius” strategies.)

With Trump so often meme-ified into glorious poses by his rightwing admirers, cast with cartoon splendor as a muscled marauder campaigning for justice in superman garb — or sometimes wrestling gear — Newsom is now being projected in the same visual terms by content creators who are taking the Governor’s lead and running with it.

Trying to even the playing field so that both parties — not just Trump, who has mastered it — can speak with the same sort of bravado that memes rely on, Newsom may find himself a sacrificial lamb. Making the jokes, he risks becoming one if his detractors can pin him down as a clown.

But so far the jokes are landing with his audience, his approval ratings are up, and he’s got pundits explaining his strategies for him — another key Trump asset.

Below is young pundit Adam Mockler at a CNN roundtable explaining the leveling aspect of Newsom’s strategy, saying “norms work like consent” — in that they only have value if both parties follow them.

Further proof that Newsom is reaching at least part of the audience he wants — maybe the most important member — is that the President himself is talking about him.

Mission-critical virality is a product of both meme-ing and commenting, as different audiences find content when it gets amplified by influencers with ample follower counts. Below, Jeopardy winner and Chicago-born influencer and atheist Hemant Mehta — with 100K-plus followers — shared a Newsom troll, adding his own Trump mimicry to double down on the “meta” aspect of what Newsom’s act is doing to the political scene.

Saying that Trump is imitating Newsom, when it is the other way around, Mehta adds a funhouse mirror effect to the trolling — because now when Trump uses all CAPS and lashes out on social, the background echo of Newsom’s mocking mimicry tags along.

Like Newsom, Mehta uses one of Trump’s own phrases — in this case, “reeks of desperation” — to pose the suddenly tricky question that Newsom’s impactful political sabotage makes possible: Does Newsom sound like Trump, or does Trump — in his latest post — sound a little bit like Newsom?