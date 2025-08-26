Senator Joni Ernst Slammed for Smiling with Benjamin Netanyahu After “Tragic Mishap”

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday reported on social media: “Israel deeply regrets the tragic mishap that occurred today at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza. Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff, and all civilians. The military authorities are conducting a thorough investigation. Our war is with Hamas terrorists. Our just goals are defeating Hamas and bringing our hostages home.”

Talk show host Piers Morgan responded to Netanyahu, “It wasn’t a ‘mishap’. It was a deliberate ‘double strike’ mass killing of hospital workers, journalists, and other civilians.”

Yemeni journalist Ahmad Algohbary also replied: “Because the crime was exposed by camera lenses in a live broadcast on television, You said that Israel feels regret. There have been thousands of such crimes, but they were only filmed after your bombings. And even when you watch them, you show not a shred of remorse like you do now. Your regret now is because it was broadcast live on TV and targeted journalists and medics. Shame, shame, shame.”

Also on Monday, Netanyahu shared photos of him with U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and reported: “I met today in my office in Jerusalem with U.S. Senator Joni Ernst. In the meeting, I emphasized that the Cabinet decision was unequivocal: The State of Israel will act with determination and force to return all of our hostages and defeat Hamas. I noted that these two missions are intertwined.”

Ernst replied: “Thank you, @netanyahu for your steadfast support in bringing home all of the hostages. Israel will always have a friend in America.”

Many X users replied to Ernst with criticism, including one who wrote: “Good god Joni read the room. Posing with a genocidal war criminal in 2025 is NOT what your constituents want. This is not who we are. You have blood on your hands.” Another objected to the use of taxpayers’ money to fund such trips: “How many [expletive] trips does Congress have to make to Israel?”