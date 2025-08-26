Charlie Kirk Slammed for Tucker Carlson Invite, “He Can Hurt MAGA”

Turning Point co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk today announced the keynote speakers for AmFest 2025, which is scheduled for December 18-21 in Phoenix, Arizona. On the top of the marquee (with Kirk) is former Fox News star Tucker Carlson, Trump’s former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and the president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr.

Several MAGA supporters objected to Kirk inviting Carlson to the event including David Petolicchio who replied, “Anyone headlining Tucker Carlson is either evil, or an idiot. It really is that simple.” And Jonathan Moore from Kentucky replied to Kirk: “Disinvite Tucker Carlson, he can hurt MAGA.”

[This summer, Carlson has voiced opposition to the U.S. role in Israel including attacks launched on Iran (saying Trump was “complicit in the act of war”), voiced concern about Trump hotels being built in the Middle East (“it seems like corruption”), and questioned — hardly alone — the administration’s decision not to release additional information about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Trump. On the lack of Epstein transparency, Carlson said: “I don’t think the rest of us should be satisfied with that.”]

🚨🚨First speaker drop for AmFest 2025🚨🚨



Phoenix, AZ December 18-21



Phoenix, AZ December 18-21

Tickets available now ➡️ https://t.co/GQa2nEnlCU pic.twitter.com/bn7gDPda0B — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 26, 2025

Many are also asking Kirk to replace Carlson with social media influencer Nick Fuentes, a controversial figure associated with white supremacist, homophobic, misogynistic, and antisemitic views. One X user asked: “Where’s @NickJFuentes? I can’t see him on the list. Without him this movement is meaningless.”

Note: For years, Fuentes has been criticizing Kirk and challenging the Turning Point co-founder to a debate. Fuentes and Carlson have also clashed. On a recent episode of the Candace Owens podcast, Carlson said of Fuentes: “Well, I think there’s kind of the angry gay kid thing going on.” (Fuentes, who does not publicly identify as gay, responded to Carlson with a challenge to debate.)

Other AmFest 2025 featured speakers include Fox News talk show hosts Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, comedian Rob Schneider, former Indy race car driver Danica Patrick, and reality TV stars Savannah Christie and her father Todd Chrisley, who received a pardon from President Trump in May after serving less than three years of his 12 years sentence. (Todd Chrisley, and his wife Julie Chrisley, were indicted and found guilty on 12 counts, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion.)