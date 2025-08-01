Senate Republicans Vote To Let Trump Keep Air Force One When He Leaves Office, After Estimated $1 Billion Taxpayer-Funded Retrofit

Senate Democrats have collectively objected to President Donald Trump accepting a Boeing 747-8 luxury jetliner as “a gift” from the government of Qatar — and then reportedly spending a estimated $1 billion in taxpayer money to retrofit and secure the jet.

Prior to the Senate Appropriations Committee vote today, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) offered an amendment: “Not to refuse acceptance of the Qatari jet; just to prohibit Trump from taking it with him when he leaves office – after the taxpayers spend $1 billion to retrofit it.”

The amendment failed to be included by one vote, 14-15. Murphy reported: “Every single Republican voted to allow Trump to take the jet.”

Update: I offered the amendment. Not to refuse acceptance of the Qatari jet; just to prohibit Trump from taking it with him when he leaves office – after the taxpayers spend $1 billion to retrofit it.



Failed 14-15. Every single Republican voted to allow Trump to take the jet. https://t.co/4bb8ONvOpO — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 31, 2025

[Less delicately, Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), who supported Murphy’s amendment, called the transaction between Trump with Qatar “a bribe,” and accused the Trump administration of being “the most corrupt in history.”]

Note: Sources told ABC News earlier this year that “after the president left office, the plan called for transferring ownership of the plane to the Trump presidential library foundation.”

My friend @ChrisMurphyCT offered an amendment to simply ensure that if taxpayers spend $1 BILLION retrofitting a Qatari jet, it doesn't transfer to Trump after his presidency for his personal use.



Republicans voted NO.



This is the most corrupt administration in history. Easily. pic.twitter.com/PvoVss1RWN — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) July 31, 2025

Murray also noted that the next generation Air Force One is already in the pipeline (there are two in the works) and voiced concern — as others have, including Republicans — about the “huge security vulnerability on this plane.”

In May when the aircraft transfer was announced, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said: “I also think that the plane poses significant espionage and surveillance problems. So we’ll see how this issue plays out.” And Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said: “I do think the jet probably sends the wrong signal to people, and I don’t like the look or the appearance, so I would hope [Trump] rejects it.”

Note: The 15 Republicans who serve on the Senate Appropriations Committee and voted against Murphy’s amendment are: Chair Susan Collins (ME), Mitch McConnell (KY), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Lindsey Graham (SC), Jerry Moran (KS), John Hoeven (ND), John Boozman (Arkansas), Shelley Moore Capito (WV), John Kennedy (LA), Cindy Hyde-Smith (MS), Bill Hagerty (TN), Katie Britt (LA), Markwayne Mullin (OK), Deb Fischer (NE), and Mike Rounds (SD).