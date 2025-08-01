RNC Chair Michael Whatley, Running for U.S. Senate, Triggers MAGA Concerns and a “Hard Pass”

Michael Whatley, who co-chaired the Republican National Committee (RNC) with Lara Trump and helped her father-in-law Donald Trump win the 2024 presidential election, announced Thursday day that he’s running for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina — with the endorsement of the President.

Note: Ms. Trump announced last week that she (the President’s “first choice” for the job) is not running for the North Carolina Senate seat, which will be vacant as Republican Sen. Thom Tillis decided not to seek re-election in 2026.

The former Governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, a Democrat, launched his own Senate bid on Monday.

Whatley wrote on social media: “I’m excited to announce my campaign for the U.S. Senate to represent the great state of North Carolina! I am humbled and excited to begin this campaign, and I would be honored to earn your vote, your support, and your prayers.”

I’m excited to announce my campaign for the U.S. Senate to represent the great state of North Carolina!



I am humbled and excited to begin this campaign, and I would be honored to earn your vote, your support, and your prayers.



Let’s get to work. 🇺🇸https://t.co/PA8TuFPwCL… pic.twitter.com/KdhRd5ni5E — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) July 31, 2025

Whatley’s announcement has generated anxiety among some MAGA followers on X. More than one voiced concern over who was going to run the RNC without Whatley, provoking questions including “Who is now in charge of election integrity?” and “We need you to secure the election in 2026. Who’s gonna be the head of the Republican party?”

[Note: This pro-Whatley concern about where Republican talent is best employed echoes a situation earlier this year when Trump’s choice for Ambassador to the U.N., Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), stayed in congress instead to help ensure a GOP majority.]

More than one suggested voter registration advocate and co-founder of Gays for Trump, Scott Presler, but President Trump announced today that he wants Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters to serve as the next RNC Chair.

Other MAGA supporters, who consider Whatley a RINO, are voicing their disapproval of Whatley’s run for office for reasons not related to his RNC job. Dillon Fillion, a Trump-supporting candidate running for a seat in the Iowa House of Representatives (District 81), replied to Whatley, “Hard Pass.”