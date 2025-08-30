Matt Gaetz Defends Marjorie Taylor Greene After “Most Fascinating X Post of 2025”

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was the first Republican member of Congress to use the term genocide to describe the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. In July, Greene wrote on social media: “It’s the most truthful and easiest thing to say that Oct. 7 in Israel was horrific and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza.”

Note: Greene proposed a bill in July to claw back the $500 million of U.S. military funding that Congress approved as part of its annual defense support for Israel. Only six members voted in favor of the bill including Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D‑MN), one-half of “The Squad.” (The other two Squad members — Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — voted against Greene’s bill.)

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) criticized Greene last week on social media by associating her with the Squad and writing: “Same message, same legislation, same anti-Israel vision. The horrible war is only happening because Hamas refuses to free the hostages & surrender power. Yet, MTG and her friends in the Squad won’t take any action to pressure Hamas to end it.”

Greene replied to AIPAC: “Instead of lying about me, have all your foreign agents at AIPAC registered under FARA yet? Not only are you a bunch of liars, you are breaking the law.” (Greene has consistently held that AIPAC represents Israel directly and should register as a foreign lobbyist.)

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who was the only other Republican to vote in favor of Greene’s bill, replied to AIPAC: “Regardless of how many politicians you contribute to, Israel is losing the public relations campaign for its war in Gaza due to its indiscriminate bombing and tens of thousands of civilian casualties.”

Former Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) also defended Greene. With the AIPAC post, Gaetz wrote: “This is the most fascinating X post of 2025. AIPAC thinks it’s an attack on MTG to accuse her of sharing the Squad’s unwillingness to be slavishly loyal to Israel. But what this attack reveals is that AIPAC has so badly ‘overplayed their hand’ that they now have REAL PROBLEMS on the political left and right. The post literally advertises their greatest weakness – growing bipartisan opposition. MTG isn’t some outlier here. Support for Israel is at a historic doldrum precisely because AIPAC has driven division, war and chaos. They should register as the foreign agents they are. I proudly stand with MTG and my fellow AMERICANS.”