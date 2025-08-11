Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds to Insider Trading Accusation, Slams Pro-Israel Lobby, “Do NOT Enter My Office”

Social influencer Eyal Yakoby, a recent graduate of the University of Pennsylvania who describes himself as “dedicated to combating anti-Americanism,” complained on social media this weekend about elected politicians getting rich while in office.

Yakoby wrote: “I’m tired of elected officials getting rich, when they should be helping the American people who elected them.”

In particular, Yakoby targeted Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), writing: “How does Marjorie Taylor Greene’s net worth go from $700,000 before she joined Congress to $21 million today? A congressional salary is only $174,000 per year.”

[NOTE: Greene is a common target for citizens protesting Congress members trading stocks while in office, given their access to inside information about government spending and regulations that affect industries and their ability as lawmakers to directly influence factors that impact stock prices. It’s an issue on both sides of the aisle, with Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), an avid investor, being the favorite target of Republicans for trading activity.]

Greene replied to Yakoby: “I’m fed up with the outright slander and lies about me because I’m UNAPOLOGETICALLY AMERICA FIRST and I am demanding AIPAC register as a foreign lobbyist and I refuse to vote for U.S. taxpayers hard earned money fund foreign aid and foreign wars.”

The Congresswoman also claimed in response that she accrued “all of her net worth” before entering Congress and that her “publicly disclosed” portfolio “HAS NOT in any way come from politics!!!”

(On its face, Greene’s claim seems to mean that the investment manager and fiduciary managing her portfolio has not helped increase her net worth since 2021, even as the stock market rose significantly in value. )

Many in the comments noted that Greene’s response to questions about her own financial status began with the Congresswoman citing her “America First” allegiance and reiterating her objections to the status of the powerful lobbying group AIPAC, which advocates for a strong Israel-U.S. partnership.

AIPAC itself jumped into the thread and responded to Greene: “5 million U.S. citizens — including more than 9,000 of @RepMTG’s own constituents — are AIPAC members. We are UNAPOLOGETICALLY patriotic Americans who advocate for an alliance that makes the United States safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”

Greene replied to AIPAC and added a photo of a sign hanging on her door in Washington, D.C., as seen below.

Refuting AIPAC’s claim, Greene wrote: “That’s .011% of my district. Now stop breaking the law and register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, 22 U.S. Code s 611-62. Do NOT enter my office because you are NOT registered under FARA. I ONLY work for the American people. My job title is REPRESENTATIVE in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

[NOTE: FARA mandates that anyone acting as an ‘agent of a foreign principal’—engaging in political activities in the U.S. at the direction or request of a foreign government—register with the Department of Justice. Greene’s conviction is that AIPAC represents Israel’s interests directly, not merely the interests of “patriotic Americans.”]

Coming to Greene’s defense over her net worth accusations, fellow House Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) wrote to Yakoby, who had cited an article about Greene’s stock market gains that has been flagged for inaccuracies: “You should delete this tweet now that you’ve been community noted and have no evidence. It’s untrue and defamatory.”

Yakoby responded: “The community note is totally irrelevant to the post. She was worth 700k and now she’s worth 21 million…”