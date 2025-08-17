Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for “Working Poor” Comment, “Absolutely Unacceptable”

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who is worth a reported $21 million, is a common target for citizens protesting Congress members trading stocks while in office. Greene has repeatedly defended her massive increase in wealth with claims that she has accrued “all of her net worth” before entering Congress and that her “publicly disclosed” portfolio “HAS NOT in any way come from politics!!!”

[Note: Stock trading is an issue on both sides of the aisle, with Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), an avid investor, being the favorite target of Republicans for trading activity.]

So when Greene amplified a video of an employed woman crying and complaining about the high cost of gas, electricity and food, and wrote “The hard working middle class is becoming the working poor. This is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE,” the Congresswoman’s comments were bombarded with told-you-so disdain (“You voted for this” and “You voted for the damn bill”) and snark (“You’ll be okay with your insider stock trading”).

I’m seeing videos like this routinely.



The hard working middle class is becoming the working poor.



This is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE. https://t.co/VGY0mciUby — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 16, 2025

Others criticized Greene for denigrating the lives of the “working poor” as a cautionary tale, so far beneath middle class Americans. The distinction is especially notable as the GOP has made a pointed effort to lure more lower income voters away from the Democratic party.

One MAGA supporter chimed in and replied to Greene: “I voted for Trump @POTUS but it’s clear he is too rich to have any touch with the normal working class. The irony is he says he’s for us but is only worried about looking good, winning a Nobel Peace Prize, banning plastic straws, et al.” He added, “Trump will not be known for peace or prosperity but STARVING his own voters as the economy crashes from debt.”

Note: In July, Greene introduced the No Tax on Home Sales Act, which would eliminate the federal capital gains tax on home sales. Currently, the IRS allows an exclusion of up to $250,000 ($500,000 for joint filers) in capital gains from home sales. President Trump has said that he supports the idea of the bill.

Critics of the bill note that eliminating the capital gains tax on home sales would result in a significant loss of federal tax revenue, disproportionately benefit the wealthy, and potentially lead to more competitive housing markets and price increases.