MAGA Congressman Warns “I’ll Be Packing Extra Heat Tonight” and “Speaking to My Attorney”

U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN), who is very active on social media where he often shares videos of himself in Washington, D.C. and in Tennessee (as seen below on his family farm), is responding to a stranger who posted a photo of his home on social media.

You asked for more Donkey content America and I delivered. pic.twitter.com/Ihd77uTzhv — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) August 3, 2025

Burchett amplified the stranger’s message which questioned Burchett’s source of wealth, saying “Your income was 50,000 a year 2010-2018 as county mayor. Your wife doesn’t even work.”

Burchett replied: “This is why my colleagues and I are weary of advertising public forums. Thanks to your carelessness, my family is in danger. You better believe I’ll be packing extra heat tonight, and now that local, state, and federal authorities have been notified, I’ll be speaking to my attorney shortly.”

This is why my colleagues and I are weary of advertising public forums. Thanks to your carelessness, my family is in danger. You better believe I’ll be packing extra heat tonight, and now that local, state, and federal authorities have been notified, I’ll be speaking to my… pic.twitter.com/imACvc7kfr — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) August 16, 2025

Several X users are responding to Burchett’s warning with a mix of empathy and curiosity.

As one replied: “Property records are public. Don’t like it, change the law or use an llc. I would like to know how u afforded such nice place on the government pay though.”

Another wrote: “The doxing [sic] is point blank wrong, it’s absolutely awful,” and then added, “I’m curious if you’re willing to address the substance of the post? How were you able to afford what appears to be a luxury home? It does cause me a little concern. I’m so sick of all the self-serving & self-enrichment in DC….”

Note: Burchett says he’s “always” packing heat, and provides proof of the claim as seen above at an outdoor political event and below at his local Subway franchise, in a snarky reference to the DC protestor who was arrested for throwing a sandwich at law enforcement.

Burchett has not chosen, so far, to publicly elaborate about his finances in response to the questions posed above.