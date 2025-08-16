Fox News: “Very Unusual” Putin Led Press Conference In Russian, Forcing U.S. Media To Scramble For Headsets

Fox News Senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich was one of the journalists in Alaska reporting on the summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

As seen in the clip below, Heinrich reported: “We were told that we were going to have an opportunity to put questions to both leaders after a joint press conference. In the event that the meeting went well enough, that they could set the stage for a second meeting, and President Trump said if that didn’t happen he was likely to call off the joint presser and just address the media solo and then send Putin home. Neither of those things happened.”

Heinrich: And what was really stunning to me as someone who has been in a lot of these press conferences a few things very unusual. You had Putin come out and address the press first. We are on U.S. Soil here pic.twitter.com/noq2nquWdt — Acyn (@Acyn) August 15, 2025

Heinrich added: “And what was really stunning to me as someone who has been in a lot of these press conferences is there were a few things that were very unusual. You had Putin come out and address the press first. We are on U.S. soil here, and that left the media scrambling to get their headsets in. Usually it is the leader of the country, of the host country of a summit that speaks first and addresses the room in their language. But Putin started right off in Russian.”

MSNBC correspondent Peter Alexander also reported from Alaska after the press conference. He said of Trump’s delegation: “What struck me was the looks on the faces of a lot of the American delegation here. Caroline Leavitt, Steve Witkoff, who came into the room, then left quickly. Leavitt appeared to be a bit stressed out, anxious. Their eyes were wide, almost ashen at times.”

Peter Alexander: "What struck me was the looks on the faces of a lot of the American, delegation here. Caroline Leavitt, Steve Witkoff, who came into the room, then left quickly. Leavitt appeared to be a bit stressed out, anxious. Their eyes were wide, almost ashen at times." pic.twitter.com/658saIOgi8 — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) August 16, 2025

Seeking to devalue both conservative and liberal media takes on the summit, MAGA influencers like Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk tried a blanket approach to deflecting criticism by accusing all media — presumably from Fox to MSNBC — of an anti-Trump bias concerning Putin interactions.

Kirk wrote: “Anything the media says about the Alaska summit must be immediately discredited because they are mad Trump met with Putin at all.”

Proving this kind of play can be effective with certain MAGA loyalists, NASCAR driver Mike Scott replied to Kirk: “Trump will let us know what we need to know.”