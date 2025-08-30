On Wednesday morning, the same morning 23-year-old Robin Westman opened fire into a church at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, killing two children and injuring 18 others, the National Rifle Association (NRA) announced on social media that it’s “taking action to protect the Second Amendment rights of young adults in Florida.”

With the video below, the NRA reported: “NRA-ILA Director of Litigation Counsel Joseph Greenlee tells @aarmark about recent developments in NRA v. Glass — our challenge to Florida’s ban on firearm purchases by adults under 21.”

Note: Since 2018, Florida has banned 18-to-20-year-olds from purchasing any firearm. (The defendant Glass is Mark Glass, Commissioner, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, who was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022).

In May, the NRA filed a Petition for Certiorari in NRA v. Glass, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its challenge to Florida’s prohibition on firearm purchases by adults under 21.

In its petition, the NRA argues that the right to keep and bear arms “belongs to all Americans,” not “an unspecified subset,” and that “in nearly every State in the Union, including Florida, eighteen-year olds are legal adults: they are entitled to vote, marry, enter contracts, and join the military to fight and die for their country.”

NRA-ILA Director of Litigation Counsel Joseph Greenlee said: “Last week, very interestingly, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like this…Florida’s Attorney General filed a response to our petition and said, ‘you know what, this is all unconstitutional, the Supreme Court, you should take this case and rule in the NRA’s favor. So, that was delightful to see and hopefully the court listen to him.”

Note: Florida’s Attorney General is DeSantis’s former chief of staff James Uthmeier, who in February replaced AG Ashley Moody, whom DeSantis appointed to the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Marco Rubio when Rubio was nominated to serve as U.S. Secretary of State.

Uthmeier was the Florida official who, in June, proposed to the Governor the building of the immigration detention center in the Everglades — and coined it “Alligator Alcatraz.”

[After Florida built the $250 million facility and opened it in July, with the approval of President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams ordered Florida and the Trump administration to stop bringing new detainees to the facility and to wind down operations there within 60 days. The Trump administration has appealed the decision.]

The Florida gun law prohibiting firearm purchases by those under 21 was part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, signed into law by then-Gov. Rick Scott after 17 people were slain in the mass shooting in Parkland in February 2018. U.S Attorney General Pam Bondi was Florida AG at the time.