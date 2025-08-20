Ex-US Attorney Behind Epstein’s “Sweetheart Deal” Will Be Subpoenaed Says Congressman

U.S. Representative James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said on Monday that the U.S. Department of Justice will begin providing files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to the Committee on Friday. (The Committee subpoenaed the DOJ for the records.)

Note: In May, Comer suggested that the Biden administration may have shredded the Epstein Files. Attorney General Pam Bondi responded to Comer’s fear that the files were “missing” with a laugh and said at a press conference, “There are tens of thousands of videos, of Epstein with children or child porn, and there are hundreds of victims…The FBI is diligently going through that.”

🚨BREAKING: AG Pam Bondi announces the FBI is diligently going through the Epstein Files:



"There are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn, and hundreds of victims. The FBI is diligently going through that."

pic.twitter.com/o5Z1U3T0jn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 7, 2025

U.S. Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA), who is a member of the House Oversight Committee, said this week on MSNBC: “These Epstein files are only coming to the Oversight Committee because Democrats forced a vote to subpoena them. If Republicans refuse to subpoena Alex Acosta, the person who put together Epstein’s sweetheart deal, we will force another vote to bring him in.”

The Epstein files are only coming to the Oversight Committee because Democrats forced a vote to subpoena them.



If Republicans refuse to subpoena Alex Acosta, the person who put together Epstein's sweetheart deal, we will force another vote to bring him in. pic.twitter.com/lDDIJHizS1 — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) August 19, 2025

Prior to becoming President Trump’s Secretary of Labor during his first term in the White House, Acosta was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida who approved a plea deal that allowed Epstein to plead guilty to one state charge of solicitation, in exchange for a federal non-prosecution agreement in 2008. After Epstein’s arrest in 2019 on sex trafficking charges, Acosta resigned from his cabinet position.

In March, Acosta joined the board of directors of Newsmax.