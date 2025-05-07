Pam Bondi Shuts Down Epstein Files Claim From MAGA Congressman, “I’ll Call Him Later”

U.S. Congressman James Comer (R-GA) told political pundit Benny Johnson on Tuesday that he fears that the notorious Epstein Files have been shredded by the “deep state” in Washington, DC.

Today, when a reporter mentioned Comer’s fear that the Epstein Files “are missing,” Attorney General Pam Bondi laughed and said, “There are tens of thousands of videos, of Epstein with children or child porn, and there are hundreds of victims.”

Bondi added: “The FBI is diligently going through all of that,” and added of Comer’s statement, “I haven’t seen that, but I’ll call him later.”

"There are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn, and hundreds of victims. The FBI is diligently going through that."

MAGA supporters on X continue to voice their disappointment with Bondi and the FBI for not releasing more files related to Epstein.

As Torsten Prochnow on X wrote: “Attorney General Pam Bondi’s announcement that the FBI is sifting through tens of thousands of Epstein videos and documents is a step forward, but it’s long overdue. The American people, especially those who back President Trump and conservative values, have been demanding transparency on Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes for years.

“Bondi’s claim that the FBI is ‘diligently’ working through this material sounds promising, yet her track record so far raises serious doubts. Months into her tenure, not a single file has been released, and no arrests have been made. This delay is unacceptable, and conservatives are right to grow restless.”