Gov. Josh Shapiro Stopped Trump’s “Unlawful Decision” to Revoke $200 Million From Public Schools

While President Trump’s Secretary of Education Linda McMahon is promoting her letter to Harvard president Alan Garber, which castigates the Ivy League school and notifies that it will no longer receive federal funding, Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania is celebrating a win for schools in his state.

Shapiro wrote on Tuesday on X: “We just won in court to stop the Trump Administration’s unlawful decision to revoke over $200 million for school districts and education entities across Pennsylvania and break their contract with our Commonwealth.”

Shapiro added: “These dollars are critical for things like student mental health programs, providing internet in schools, and installing new HVAC systems — and thanks to our victory today, the federal government can’t renege on its commitments to our kids and leave Pennsylvania taxpayers holding the bag.”

BREAKING: We just won in court to stop the Trump Administration’s unlawful decision to revoke over $200 million for school districts and education entities across Pennsylvania and break their contract with our Commonwealth.



These dollars are critical for things like student… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) May 6, 2025

Shapiro and other state lawmakers will have more work to do if they hope to see the federal funds they rely on continue to flow to their public schools.

The Trump Administration announced last week that it will stop paying out $1 billion in federal grants for school mental health. The grants were part of President Biden’s 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which received considerable Republican support — including from Senators John Cornyn of Texas, Susan Collins of Maine, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

According to Mary Wall, a former U.S. Department of Education employee, approximately 260 school districts in nearly every state received a portion of the $1 billion — in the form of five-year grants, which were paid out in installments.