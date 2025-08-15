D.C. Police Department Referring Media Inquiries to White House, Says CBS News

President Donald Trump deployed 800 National Guard troops this week to Washington, D.C., claiming that “crime is out of control in the District of Columbia” and that there is “rising violence in the capital,” although — as objectors point out — after a spike in 2023, violent crime in D.C. declined in 2024 and has declined again so far in 2025.

As a result of Trump’s aggressive action, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb is suing the Trump administration for “asserting control over the D.C. police department” and trying to install an emergency police commissioner via orders from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. Schwalb and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser say Bondi’s order is “unlawful” and have vowed to not comply.

CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane reported today on social media: “Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Dept is now referring media inquiries to the White House Press Office. That is….. quite a change … for a major American police force.”

MacFarlane added: “It’s unclear what categories of media inquiries will be referred by DC Police to the White House. And which will remain in-house. I’m told to expect a statement from DC government later today. My inquiry about AM roll call at police districts in DC was referred to White House.”

MacFarlane also told his followers that “a source familiar with the matter tells @cbsnews .. the media inquiries that are being re-directed by DC Police are the inquiries involving ‘federal activities in the District.'” That means reporters inquiring about how much policing authority has been ceded to federal forces by local law enforcement must get their answers from those who have taken over.

Note: According to the Washington Post, D.C. Attorney General Schwalb is “asking a federal judge to find that Trump and Bondi’s actions are unconstitutional and exceed limits on federal power in the D.C. Home Rule Act.” Schwalb is seeking an emergency temporary restraining order Friday.

In a widely shared article published at Just Security today, homeland security and public safety expert Donell Harvin listed four reasons he believes Trump made this move in DC now, the first of which was: “The President shows that he can do it with little to no resistance. DC has no real cards to play, and little to no recourse that will stop what is occurring on the ground over the next 30 days or so.”

AG Schwalb’s lawsuit is a card D.C. is playing, despite Harvin’s assertion that D.C. has “little to no recourse.” Results pending.