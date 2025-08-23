After Being Booed, Elise Stefanik Reports “Upstate Surge” with Corn Poll

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) announced that he won’t run for Governor in 2026 against Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul, which paves the way for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), whose clear GOP nomination path will include the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

[Stefanik, who was Trump’s initial pick for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations but who stayed in Congress because the GOP needed her vote, has said she will announce her gubernatorial candidacy after the November 2025 midterm elections.]

On Monday, Stefanik made a rare public appearance in her upstate New York district. In Clinton County, at a memorial event honoring a local Republican politician, Stefanik was heckled and booed when she approached the podium.

Elise Stefanik got booed so loud in her district you couldn’t even hear her speak.



That's what happens when you sell out your constituents to Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/emdfgs7kq1 — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 19, 2025

Note: Stefanik, like many Republican members of Congress, has not held town hall meetings with constituents due to anticipation of such behavior.

(Note: More than once, Lawler has faced “a raucous and angry crowd” in his swing district — see below, in March — as he tried to address concerns about Trump’s federal budget cuts.)

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler who represents a swing district in NY gets booed ruthlessly after trying to use the 'waste, fraud, and abuse' line in response to voters' concerns about Medicaid cuts (via lohud) pic.twitter.com/M7Ev9MsNKT — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 7, 2025

After the embarrassing public event in Clinton County, Stefanik attended the Washington County Fair with her family on Friday.

Loved our annual visit to support the #1 Agriculture Fair in New York State – the Washington County Fair ! Enjoyed seeing so many longtime supporters, local farms, small businesses, & community organizations – the parking lot was PACKED ! Make sure you stop by to support this… pic.twitter.com/iFjzsHcYxJ — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 22, 2025

With the photo below, Stefanik reported: “An Upstate surge in the famous annual Washington County Fair corn poll! Thank you Washington County!!!!”

At the fair, passersby were invited to put a kernel of corn into one of two mason jars: one with a photo of Gov. Hochul, the other with a photo of Stefanik. Stefanik liked the results, as seen below.