US Congressman Slams Trump: “Stop Lying”

Native New Yorker and real estate developer Donald Trump again complained about the 2025 Democratic nominee for Mayor of New York City. The subject of Trump’s ire is New York State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, who identifies as a Democratic Socialist and who has vowed, if elected Mayor, to freeze rent hikes on rent-stabilized apartments in the Big Apple.

Trump wrote on social media: “As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it ‘Hot’ and ‘Great’ again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!”

Note: After Mamdani said as mayor he would “stop masked ICE agents from deporting our neighbors” — Trump responded, “Well then, we’ll have to arrest him [Mamdani].” Trump has also reiterated misinformation about Mamdani’s citizenship (“A lot of people are saying he’s here illegally”) although Mamdani became a naturalized citizen in 2018.

Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), replied to President Trump: “Stop lying about Assemblyman Mamdani. He is neither a communist nor a lunatic. And New York City doesn’t need to be saved by a wannabe King. Besides, you are too busy destroying America with your One Big Ugly Bill to do anything else.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also replied to Trump’s floating the idea of deporting Mamdani. She wrote: “I don’t care if you’re the President of the United States, if you threaten to unlawfully go after one of our neighbors, you’re picking a fight with 20 million New Yorkers — starting with me.”

Note: Rep. Jeffries is one of many members of Congress — with a few Republicans sprinkled in among the unified bloc of Democrats — who have vowed to vote against Trump’s domestic policy bill, a version of which narrowly passed in the Senate (51-50) with the help of Vice President JD Vance’s tie-breaking vote.

The Brooklyn native Jeffries said of the Trump bill, which polls show most Americans dislike: “The extreme GOP budget hurts everyday Americans and rewards their billionaire donors. House Democrats will fight on with every righteous tool we have available.”