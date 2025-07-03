U.S. Congressman Who Trump Called “Ugly Face” Responds to “Schoolyard Bully”

The President of the United States called a U.S. Congressman a “dope” with an “ugly face.” That congressman, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), has been voicing his opposition to President Donald Trump‘s giant domestic policy bill, which according to House Democrats will leave 17 million Americans without healthcare and largely benefit billionaires who don’t have to pay as much in taxes.

After the bill narrowly passed in the Senate — with Vice President JD Vance‘s vote breaking the tie (51-50) — it headed to the House where it passed on Thursday and awaits the President’s signature.

But before the legislation won over the last House Republican holdouts — only two, Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, voted nay — Trump wrote Wednesday (caps are his): “Rep. Jamie Raskin, a third rate Democrat politician, has no idea what is in our fantastic Tax Cut Bill, nor would he understand it if he did. This DOPE has been consistently losing to me for YEARS, and I love watching his ugly face as he is forced to consistently concede DEFEAT TO TRUMP.”

The President added his contention that Raskin “is a bad politician, and a TOTAL LOSER!”

Raskin, a graduate of Harvard University and Harvard Law School, replied: “Mr. President, you love playing the schoolyard bully but, at age 79, it’s time to cut it out. It’s one thing to steal one kid’s lunch money, but your bill STEALS LUNCH MONEY FROM MILLIONS OF KIDS. Now, that’s real ugly.”

On MSNBC Thursday, Raskin said: “Even Republicans in Congress are pointing out Trump doesn’t seem to realize the bill slashes hundreds of billions of dollars from Medicaid which he says is a taboo. Why are they doing this? No one can say.”

Democratic Senators who voted against the bill and who hoped the House — where the original version of the bill passed by just one vote — might hold, posted with despair when the House passed the bill today.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), another lawmaker who — like Raskin — has been hit by Trump with personal insults, wrote that “Republicans in the House were saying how awful this bill was” the night before passing it, moved to compliance by “a few words from Donald Trump.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) who had earlier said the Senate chamber seemed like a crime scene after the bill passed, said that the “crime scene now extends to the House.”

Trump plans to sign the bill on the Fourth of July, using the occasion to mark the American celebration of the nation’s declaration of independence from England in 1776.