U.S. Congressman Backs Marjorie Taylor Greene Fearing “Overlord” Could Get Hands on Weather Manipulation Technology

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has made her opinions regarding “weather manipulation” and “cloud seeding” known, once implying that the Biden administration could have altered weather patterns to redirect natural disasters toward geographical areas more populated by conservatives. (“Yes they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done,” Greene posted on X in 2024.)

Today on social media, Greene wrote: “I’m introducing legislation to stop weather modification and geoengineering. People have had enough of chemicals manipulating our weather. And the governments and the industries that profit from controlling it.”

Note: Greene’s claims have been rebutted in several articles, including one which reads: “While small scale ‘cloud seeding’ to create localized rain is possible, hurricanes and other large storms cannot be produced with modern technology.”

I’m accepting apologies now.



And I’m introducing legislation to stop weather modification and geoengineering.



People have had enough of chemicals manipulating our weather.



— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 9, 2025

Greene’s fellow MAGA-aligned Christian colleague, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-GA), agrees with Greene. As seen below, on Real America’s Voice, Burchett said: “People say we’re conspiracy theorists, but you know you don’t patent a conspiracy theory. These things have been patented and proven they do it.”

Burchett added: “It’s a real thing. Weather manipulation is real but in the hands of our enemies or some overlord, I think it can be a very detrimental thing and I’m big on god and just letting him work his magic, not people trying to play god.”