President Donald Trump‘s Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins spoke today with GOP governors including Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders about how the administration plans to “protect U.S. agriculture from foreign threats.”

As seen below, Rollins addressed the deportation of undocumented farm laborers. She said: “There will be no amnesty. The mass deportations continue, but in a strategic way. And we move the workforce towards automation and 100% American participation, which again with 34 million people, able-bodied adults on Medicaid, we should be able to do that fairly quickly.”

Brooke Rollins on farm laborers: "There will be no amnesty. The mass deportations continue, but in a strategic way. And we move the workforce toward automation and 100% American participation, which with 34 million able-bodied on Medicaid we should be able to do fairly quickly." pic.twitter.com/GsLprEFImG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2025

Not all MAGA supporters are voicing support for Rollins’ announcement. More than one said they believe she is “trying to distract us from the Epstein files.”

And those who oppose the recent swath of ICE raids on farms are leaving comments including: “Turning the US into a police state is wildly unpopular and arresting the people who have been picking, cooking, and packing our food constitutes food insecurity. You people change your policy everyday.”

Rollins also announced, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth by her side, that: “Today is a banner day because today we continue to effectuate President Trump’s vision of securing America against the world threats.”

Hegseth added: “We look at our bases here in the United States or around the world, we oughta know who owns that land around strategic bases. Where are they from? Are they Americans? If not, why?”

In partnership with the @DeptofDefense, @DHSgov, and @TheJusticeDept – USDA is TODAY announcing a National Farm Security Action Plan!@USDA is taking action because farm security IS national security. pic.twitter.com/iTuomtV5AL — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) July 8, 2025

Note: In February, Sanders introduced her “Communist China Defense legislative package,” which bans “Chinese Communist Party-linked companies” from leasing or buying land around military bases and electric substations in Arkansas.