MAGA Congressman Takes Swipe at Pam Bondi, “The Swamp Would Be Dry”

Axios today shared a memo from the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI announcing that their investigation of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is closed (and confirmed that his death was a suicide). In response, MAGA supporters have been voicing their disbelief and disapproval.

Many are resharing video of President Donald Trump‘s Attorney General Pam Bondi saying in February that she had the “Epstein client list” on her desk to review.

🚨#BREAKINGNEWS Attorney General Pam Bondi told the American people on February 21st, that she had the Epstien client list on her desk. Today she claims that there is no list, and no further investigation needed. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/N1UlZuBw4a — Ford News (@FordJohnathan5) July 7, 2025

Mike Benz, former State Department employee and current executive director of the Foundation for Freedom Online, wrote on social media, with a photo of former Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who was Trump’s first pick of Attorney General: “All I’m saying is I don’t think today would’ve happened if this was our Attorney General.”

The swamp would be dry. https://t.co/WljNDFJOdV — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) July 7, 2025

MAGA-aligned Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN) replied to Benz: “The swamp would be dry.”

Burchett’s comment is receiving mixed reactions. While one MAGA supporter wrote “You are correct,” another replied: “This is bad for @POTUS Tim. He gave his word on this if there are compromised people on that list (its ok we know there’s a list) it needs to come out no matter who. I voted for Trump, I support Trump but he’s not getting good advice here.”

Note: In November when Trump announced that he would nominate him for AG, Gaetz resigned from the House of Representatives. One week later, as “the subject of both a federal investigation and a congressional ethics probe into alleged sexual relations with a minor, and [Gaetz] wound up withdrawing himself from consideration.”