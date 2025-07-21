Texas Governor Greg Abbott Slammed for “Cutting” Property Taxes, “We Voted on This!”

During the Biden administration, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to his constituents about eliminating all property taxes in the Lone Star State. In 2023, he told conservatives at an event hosted by the Texas Public Policy Foundation: “What we want to achieve in the state of Texas is to eliminate your property taxes. Make them go away!”

He added: “Zero is what we want you to pay for your property taxes in the state of Texas.”

On the March 2024 Republican primary ballot there was the question: Should Texas eliminate property taxes? 77 percent of primary voters said yes.

This week Abbott is leading a special session to, in his words, do three things: “improve flood preparedness & recovery – end the STAAR test – cut property taxes.”

You promised zero property taxes. pic.twitter.com/NXeQyAP7Um — LilRascal (@rascal113646) July 21, 2025

Abbott’s critics, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, say Abbott and the Texas GOP are instead using the special session — about emergency disaster aid after the devastating and deadly flooding in Kerr County, Texas — to redistrict the state and “cheat their way into more Congressional seats.” (Texas Republicans could gain an additional five seats through redistricting.).

Texas is using a special session about emergency disaster aid to redistrict their state and cheat their way into more Congressional seats.



These guys have no shame.



CA is watching — and you can bet we won't stand idly by. pic.twitter.com/6L48RMji6k — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 10, 2025

Abbott isn’t just facing criticism from the likes of Newsom after his communication. Texans are responding on social media to Abbott’s claim of “cutting property taxes” with criticism, too.

As one replied: “If you change ‘cut’ to ‘eliminate’ …. I’m behind you 100%.” Another chimed in: “Should be ‘end property taxes.'” And another replied: “ABOLISH PROPERTY TAXES.” Another wrote: “You need to END property taxes. Not just cut them. We voted on this!”

[Note: In 2022, Abbott’s Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said there’s no way to finance government without property taxes. He said “If you eliminate all property taxes then you have no money left to do anything. This is a joke.” According to Texas Public Radio: “All together the state government would have had to come up with $81.5 billion to completely eliminate all local property taxes.”]