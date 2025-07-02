Texas Democratic Candidate Thanks MAGA For “Helping Me Buy Yard Signs”

Sara McGee, a Democrat running for the Texas House of Representatives in House District 132 in 2026, posted a photo of President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wearing “Make America Great Again” baseball hats while laughing with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at his newly opened immigration detention camp which he playfully calls, “Alligator Alcatraz.”

(The facility, which was built near a training airport in the middle of the Florida Everglades where alligators are known to live, will be able to “process” more than 3,000 undocumented migrants at a time, according to DeSantis.)

Florida is stepping up to help increase deportations and fulfill President Trump's mandate to enforce immigration law.

Alligator Alcatraz is a secure facility in Florida that will stage criminal illegal aliens for efficient mass deportation. I gave @SteveDoocy a tour this… pic.twitter.com/jS6xK1u7Pm — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 27, 2025

McGee shared the photo and wrote: “Laughing. In front of a cage, under a tent, in the middle of a swamp, surrounded by alligators – where they plan to hold HUMAN BEINGS whose only crime was crossing a border in search of a better life for their family. These are the darkest of days. Please – it is OK to say that you didn’t vote for this. It is OK to say ENOUGH. And if you look at this picture and feel joy – may God have mercy on your soul.”

Please – it is OK to say… pic.twitter.com/C9QPQjFagX — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) July 1, 2025

MAGA supporters are responding to McGee’s post (which has amassed more than 3.3 million views) with vitriol against undocumented migrants (“They are criminals!”).

McGee, who has launched a citizen-funded campaign, responded to the MAGA faithful by writing: “This account is monetized and the funds go to my campaign. So I would personally like to thank every MAGA in the comments for helping buy yard signs.”

This account is monetized and the funds go to my campaign. So I would personally like to thank every MAGA in the comments for helping buy yard signs. pic.twitter.com/M3Gkjhsw26 — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) July 2, 2025

McGee added: “I call them out and they reply to the call out – boosting it even further. I am genuinely enjoying this!”

Note: McGee, who currently works as the Director of Radiology at a Houston hospital, hopes to face Republican incumbent State Rep. Mike Schofield in the 2026 general election.

(Note: Immediately after Trump’s inauguration, on January 23, the Republican majority in the House of Representatives at the Texas Capitol voted to ban Democrats from chairing committees.)